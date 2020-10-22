Waking up in winter can be tough. Opening your eyes to a room that’s still dark, poking a foot out of the duvet to be met with winter’s chill and nudging the curtain back only to see a grey sky is all enough to have you curling back up under the covers.

But more than just finding a gloomy morning uninspiring, waking up while it’s still dark can physically feel a lot harder, too. If you suffer from a foggy head and struggle to open your eyes first thing, then read on.

You see, there are a few ways you can help coax your head out from under the pillow, though. We’ve consulted sleep experts across the UK to ask what tips, tricks and lifestyle changes we should be trying to make waking up while it’s still dark outside that little bit easier.