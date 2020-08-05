In a world where so many of us deal with anxiety and struggle with our sleep, it’s no surprise that weighted blankets have become a staple in many of our routines.

Over the last couple of years the weighted blanket has made a name for itself online for its ability to help people dealing with a whole host of different issues, including insomnia, anxiety and ADHD.

If you’ve yet to invest in a weighted blanket, you’re probably wondering what all the fuss is about. After all, they’re more or less what they say on the tin: blankets filled with small, weighted objects (usually glass beads) that exert pressure on the user when they lie underneath it. But still, despite their simplicity, weighted blankets are revered for being able to help sleep and calm anxiety.