It’s safe to say the world has become pretty obsessed with dreams during the coronavirus lockdown. As you’ve probably already heard, people across the world are having particularly vivid dreams at the moment, and our nightly subconscious adventures have become something of a talking point both at work and across our various group chats with friends and family.

From unexpected pregnancies to run-ins with exes, our dream worlds have erupted into chaos – and, as Sue Cummings, a consultant clinical psychologist, explained on episode two of our podcast Working From Home with Stylist, these dreams have become a way for our minds to process everything that’s going on right now.