In what feels like the blink of an eye, winter time has come around again – and this weekend the clocks will officially be jumping back an hour across the UK.

Right now, we’re still using British Summer Time (which sounds rather ironic when you look outside to grey skies and blustery winds) but on Sunday night at 2am we’ll be switching back to Greenwich Mean Time. The good news? We get to spend a whole extra hour in bed.

So before the arrival of party season (and the inevitable late nights that come with this time of year), now is the perfect time to use that precious extra hour to catch up on some much-needed rest.