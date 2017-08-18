“I'm an insomniac: here's why you should never drive yourself to despair over lack of sleep”

Bedtime: a happy place most people look forward to all day. Stepping into their pyjamas, snuggling down into the duvet with a good book, and then finally, at a reasonable time like 10.30pm or 11.00pm, switching off the lights, kissing their partner (or cat) goodnight, and falling into an easy, deep sleep, until the morning alarm goes off and they do it all over again.

But for the rest of us - a third of us, as estimated by the NHS - sleep is an unattainable pleasure, a rare delight to be experienced sporadically each night, but which is constantly dangled in front of us as a life-giving force.

With a third of us suffering from at least mild insomnia, and sleep such a hot issue at the moment - with celebrities like Arianna Huffington promising to help you “sleep your way to the top” and books like The Sleep Revolution regularly appearing on bestseller charts - the topic of those elusive forty winks are always in the press.

Articles warn us that if we don’t sleep enough, we could damage our careers, not earn as much as our colleagues and even ruin our health - but as a lifelong insomniac, I feel it’s time to put a stop to this scaremongering.