Type the word ‘snoring’ into Google Images and you’ll be met by a familiar scene. Alongside the odd anatomical diagram and product advertisement, you’ll find a variety of photos and illustrations of a man snoring in bed with a woman lying awake beside him.

Sometimes she’s got a pillow over her ears, sometimes she’s shaking the man awake and sometimes she’s simply seething with rage, but the message is the same – snoring is a primarily male issue.

The reality is far more complicated, however. According to statistics, men do snore more than women – recent research from the nasal dilator company Mute found that 59% of men snore, compared to 46% of women. But 46% is not an insignificant number – it equates to almost one in two women, after all.