“As with any other body function, we need perfect balance in our hormone production to sleep well,” explains Dr Rocio Salas-Whelen, an endocrinologist and medical director at the hormone tracking app, Hormona.

“Women tend to have the highest levels of sleep disturbances during periods of our lives that are characterised by significant hormonal fluctuations, like puberty, pregnancy and perimenopause.”

If you’ve ever experienced sleepless nights in the run-up to your period or struggled with pregnancy-related insomnia, you’ll know what Salas-Whelen is talking about. While your hormones help your body to function, changes in your hormones – both during moments such as puberty and pregnancy and on a monthly basis due to your menstrual cycle – can play havoc with your sleep routine and quality.