How does yoga nidra work?

The mental exercises and visualisations completed during a yoga nidra practice are designed to help you release tension by stimulating different areas of the brain, Hamilton explains.

“As you relax deeper and follow the guidance of the yoga nidra, you will be invited to rotate your conscious mind through different places in the body, which ultimately helps to stimulate different parts of the brain,” Hamilton says.

“You may access a state in which you are not sure if you are awake or asleep, which is exactly where we want to be in this practice. We endeavor to remain awake and yet access the subconscious mind.”

What are the benefits of yoga nidra?

While one of the benefits of yoga nidra is helping the body to relax and unwind, there are a whole host of benefits associated with the practice.