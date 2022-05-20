The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) says up to 800,000 people could benefit from using Sleepio in England, which would save the NHS money as well as reduce prescriptions of medicines such as zolpidem and zopiclone, which can be dependency forming.

On its website, Sleepio claims that using the app can lead to a 54% reduction in time to fall asleep, 62% fewer awakenings during the night and a 58% boost in daytime energy and concentration.

As it explains, Sleepio addresses unique needs with a personalised program, featuring sessions with step-by-step guidance through evidence-based techniques. In about 20 minutes per week, the app suggests, individuals can quiet their racing minds, reshape behaviors, and get better sleep.