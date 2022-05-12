Over a decade later, the diet has resurged in popular memory, with numerous viral tweets and popular TikToks marvelling that we once thought it was normal to replace two of our three daily meals with a 30g bowl of cereal. “I feel gross about how wrapped up in diet culture I was as a teenager,” Harvey says. Melissa Weber, a 34-year-old financial planner from Cape Town, undertook the challenge at 16 and recalls being hungry at school. “It didn’t actually keep you full – I was constantly hungry, and I don’t necessarily think it was the healthiest thing for a child,” she says.

The Special K Challenge was not marketed towards children or teens – one 2005 advert featured a montage of adult women trying to squeeze into their jeans and an overlaid disclaimer read, “Can help slimming only as part of a calorie-controlled diet. Must have a BMI of over 25. Over 18s only.” Though some American dietitians complained publicly about the campaign in the Chicago Tribune in 2005 (California nutritionist Elaine Wilkes said: “When I first heard it, I thought it was a joke.”) the challenge was not met with widespread outrage, nor was it ever criticised by UK watchdog the Advertising Standards Authority. In the 00s, the challenge was not considered especially outrageous – and to many, it was vastly appealing.

“You would see the adverts a lot,” Weber recalls – the schoolgirl wanted to emulate the iconic red-swimsuit-clad woman at the heart of many historic Special K adverts: “She looked so happy and successful – that whole thriving young woman image.” For Harvey, the challenge appealed because it “didn’t require any guidebooks or memberships or fancy products”. For her and her friends, it was “an easy and cheap way for us to control our calories”. Did their parents ever express any concerns? “Nobody expressed any concerns at all, it was completely normalised. My friends would get taken along to weight loss meetings with their mothers.”

Hard as it may be to believe now, former Special K marketer Enda McCarthy argues the Slimmer Jeans Challenge was somewhat of an antidote to early 00s diet culture.

“All of the actors that were in the [Slimmer Jeans] advertising, their BMIs were all checked – there was nothing that sought to make this anything that raised whatever the perceived red flags were at that time,” says the ad man, who worked on Special K while managing partner at marketing company J Walter Thompson between 2000 and 2005. “I mean, we were coming off the back of very, very thin models that appeared in quite a lot of the Calvin Klein advertising and stuff like that.”

The idea of dropping a jeans size, McCarthy explains, was chosen because it was “attainable”: “If this was going to be judgmental, if this was going to be setting out standards that nobody could aspire to… it wasn’t going to work,” he says. Of course, he admits, “We know people felt hungry on it,” but, he says, “It wasn’t onerous. And it didn’t set out to judge anybody.”