Uri Hasson, professor of psychology and neuroscience at Princeton University, USA, has studied how the brain processes sped-up speech and explains that we can actually train our minds to respond to higher speeds: “The brain can scale its response time. So, if I talk slowly, you process it slowly. If I talk fast, you process it quicker.” He says you can see this if you monitor brainwave activity during listening. “The space between sentences – silences, gaps – are where you think,” adds Hasson. “If you speed up, you shorten the thinking gap so you can take in information but perhaps not think around it, contextualise it or form an opinion.”

Interestingly, at 1.5x, no information is lost, he says, but at 2x, there is a 30% dip in what the brain can process, meaning the sweet spot between efficient listening and losing knowledge exists before we hit double speed. But it is also different for everyone. “It’s quite personal,” says Hasson. “The brain is malleable. It’s about learning, adapting, evolving – some are better at scaling than others. There is a point where you hit quantity over quality, where it becomes so fast – or so slow – that attention wanders. To those who want time to process and make connections, it feels terrible. Others will train their brain to condense information very quickly.”