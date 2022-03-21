“This is what it’s actually like”

After my treatment, I was so desperate to get home and get back to being who I was before cancer. I was a mum and a police officer. But, I quickly realised this wasn’t going to happen. Now, I’m me, plus the menopause, plus pain, plus strain on my mental health. It’s not as simple as I’d hoped it would be.

This is what it’s actually like. First thing in the morning, I get up and carry my night urine bag to the toilet to empty. Going away is always difficult because of the bag, I worry about it bursting and leaking over the bed. I’m embarrassed I carry a bag of urine like I used to carry a purse on a night out. It’s always a bit hairy when I have to empty it on the train, especially when it suddenly goes around a bend.

My friends organised a day out in a rage room, which was fun but I got so involved in smashing things up, I didn’t notice my bag had leaked all over my clothes. My friends were great and told me to “own it”, so I strolled past reception covered in urine and headed to the nearest shop to buy new clothes. It reminded me that I’m not the same person I was before cancer.

I get really tired, which could be due to long Covid, the radiotherapy or the menopause – or a bit of all three. But when I’m busy and occupied, I feel much better. It distracts me from thinking about whether or not the cancer has spread and gives me some normality. I’m happy I recently got the go-ahead to start back at work on modified duties. It’s baby steps in the right direction.