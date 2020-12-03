It was exercise and opening up to friends about their difficulties conceiving that eventually assuaged her worries and finally made her relax about the process. “When I stopped thinking about it regularly, stopped checking my period tracker app every day and gave myself up to it, I got pregnant almost immediately,” she says.

“I’m not saying there was any cause and effect, but I do think that stress and anxiety are the opposite of the things your body needs to feel before it allows itself to get pregnant. It’s obviously not a cure-all, and easier said than done, but listening to your body, believing in it and what it can do and accepting that you cannot control it with your mind alone all really helped me.” Their baby is due next spring.