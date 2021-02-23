Women’s lives are being put at risk because urgent cancer symptoms are being overlooked during the pandemic, according to new research by the UK’s leading ovarian cancer charity.

A warning has been issued by Target Ovarian Cancer ahead of ovarian cancer month in March. A new survey shows that less than two in 10 women (17%) say they would book an urgent GP appointment (within a week) if they were experiencing persistent bloating.

This is not the case with other, better known cancer symptoms such as an unexplained lump, or a mole that has changed shape, with over 50% of women saying they would take those symptoms seriously and get to their GP within a week.