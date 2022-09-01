While there’s no real cure for time blindness, there are some things you can do to better manage your time.

According to the experts at Choosing Therapy, some of the ways to navigate this condition are to:

Identify and avoid time-sucking activities

If you know that agreeing to an activity is going to cost you time you don’t have, it’s OK to refuse. You might also end up doing things that you don’t realise cost you time. This might be getting carried away on your phone or with your beauty regime. In these instances, maybe put your phone away (leave it on charge to kill two birds with one stone) while you get ready or wash your hair the day before, get out all the products you need and have your outfit ready before you start getting ready.

Set multiple alarms

Alarms and/or reminders with descriptions are a helpful way to not only remind you what you need to do but also to motivate you. Make your reminders fun and engaging, and call out any unhelpful behaviours. This could look like setting a reminder that says: “Sara, you don’t have time for this; put your phone away and get back on track.”

Break up intimidating tasks

If you feel like you have a lot on your plate and a lot to remember, it may help to break it all up. For example, have a plan for morning, afternoon and evening tasks.