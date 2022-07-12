Being in London right now literally feels like being pushed into a container with loads of people, limited breeze and lots of frustration.

No matter where you go everything feels hot, clammy and quite frankly, muggy.

I’ve spent time huffing and puffing on the Victoria line (which is basically 20 degrees hotter than it is outside) getting increasingly frustrated with each exasperated huff.

I attempted to tidy up my flat yesterday and felt rage rising from within with each pass of the hoover across my bedroom floor and every wipe of a kitchen surface.