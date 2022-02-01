Why are UTIs so commonly mistreated?

“Many GPs place little importance on women’s symptoms and merely dismiss women as being ‘hysterical,’ or imagining it, when they explain the intense pain they are in,” says CUTIC. “This despite the fact that, in 2019, the British Association of Urological Surgeons agreed publicly that ‘the classic technique and microbiological threshold to diagnose a UTI may be inadequate as it was developed in the 1950s’.”

However, UTIs should not be trivialised. The Sepsis Trust estimates that up to 20% of sepsis cases are caused by UTIs.

“A significant number of women develop life-changing chronic infections,” CUTIC continues. “There are currently no guidelines for treating chronic UTI and GPs fall back on the NICE guidelines for acute UTI which have repeatedly failed these patients. Women are left in debilitating pain and told to ‘live with it’, prescribed anti-depressants, opioids or even referred for psychological therapy.

Current guidance for an uncomplicated UTI is three days of antibiotics. However, CUTIC says that 30% of patients will fail this guideline and potentially develop chronic, embedded bladder infections which can take years to treat. And despite a growing body of evidence, there remains limited understanding or even acknowledgment of this complex and painful condition by the medical community.

“The medical training for UTI diagnosis is inadequate and most doctors are not aware of the complexity of this illness. They are trained to accept the test results and look no further,” CUTIC suggests.

“It is clear from the recent government probe into menopause that women’s health has not been an area of priority. Conditions which primarily affect women are underfunded and under researched – this includes UTIs. Women are frequently patronised and not believed when they describe symptoms relating to UTIs, peri-menopause, menopause and vaginal atrophy. Medical training fails to include proper diagnosis and effective treatment for such conditions. Change is needed now.”