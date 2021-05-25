The easing of lockdown restrictions have come as a relief for majority of us, whether it was a drink in a pub, seeing a film in the cinema or a different kind of fun we’ve been craving.

Ever since we found out that overnight stays and casual sex were cautiously back on the cards from 17 May, we’ve been preparing for a so-called ‘summer of love’ to take place. It figures, as a lot of single people are horny, excited and ready to mingle after a year of little physical, and especially sexual, contact.

But after over a year out of the game, there may be some of the not-so-pleasant aspects of casual dating that we’ve forgotten about. No, we’re not talking about being ghosted (though that does suck), we mean UTIs.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the leading cause of bacterial infection, and it’s estimated that half of all women in the UK will experience one at least once in their lifetime. If you’ve ever felt that tell-tale burning sensation of needing to pee and then not being able to go, you’ve probably had one too.

UTIs cause uncomfortable and painful symptoms such as burning when urinating, an increased frequency of urination without actually passing much urine, bloody or cloudy urine, and pelvic pain.

There are so many aspects of our sexual health we need to consider, throughout the ‘summer of love’ and beyond.

The good news: once diagnosed, UTIs are easy to treat - but there is still so much confusion and misinformation surrounding them. Stylist speaks to Dr Andrew Vallance-Owen, Chief Medical Officer at TestCard to help bust five of the most common UTI-related myths.

Spoiler: cranberry juice doesn’t really work, no matter what you’ve heard.