Across most of the country, last week marked the closest thing to normality since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants, pubs, cinemas and hugs have all been made possible by the UK’s high vaccination rate, with almost 37 million people now having received a first dose.

But as the rollout reaches those in their 20s and 30s, lots of us still have questions about the vaccine, and rumours continue to circulate about its after effects.

We asked Dr Nikki Kanani, Medical Care Director for Primary Care at NHS England and NHS Improvement, and the woman responsible for leading the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout in primary care, what you can expect after yours - from side-effects and bad periods to whether you can drink alcohol and when you’ll be fully protected.