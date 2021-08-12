The weather’s been a bit all over the place recently, hasn’t it? One day you’re waking up to brilliant sun and 20ºC+ weather, and the next you’re being met with torrential rain and grey, overcast skies. Unless you’re keeping an eye on the forecast 24/7, it’s hard to keep up.

But on top of the fact that these changes in the weather make knowing how to dress nearly impossible (choosing to wear a jumper these days is like playing a game of temperature lottery), they can also take their toll on your body.

If you’ve ever noticed that you feel tired, lethargic and achy when the weather is all over the place, you’ll know what we’re talking about. The changing weather doesn’t just have the power to impact your mood – thanks to a phenomenon some experts call ‘weather whiplash’, sudden changes in temperature, pressure and humidity levels can cause physical symptoms, too.