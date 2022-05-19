The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is investigating four new cases of monkeypox in the UK.

The UKHSA detected two additional cases of monkeypox, one in London and one in the south-east of England. The latest cases have no travel links to a country where monkeypox is endemic, so it is thought they acquired the infection through community transmission.

The latest cases bring the total number of monkeypox cases confirmed in England since 6 May to nine, with recent cases predominantly in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men (MSM).

Investigations are ongoing to establish the links between these cases, with some concerns about human-to-human transmissions.

Here’s what you need to know about the virus.