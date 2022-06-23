A national incident has been declared after evidence of community transmission of polio virus was discovered in wastewater in north and east London for the first time since 2003.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the virus was identified in sewage samples taken between February and May 2022.

No cases of the disease have been reported, but public health officials have urged people to make sure that they and their families were up to date with polio vaccinations to reduce the risk of harm.

Investigations are continuing to help authorities better understand the extent of the transmission, and the NHS has been asked to swiftly report any suspected cases to the UKHSA.