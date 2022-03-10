First, you notice a tickle in the back of your throat. Then it turns into a cough. Your nose starts running, and soon, you’re sneezing. All you want to do is crawl back into bed. You pull out your trusty pack of LFTs, but to your surprise, it’s negative – again. It’s not Covid, so why are you still feeling so run down?

It turns out we’re all feeling this way. “I was just in bed for a week with the worst cold I’ve ever had,” one friend told me. “I actually don’t believe it’s not Covid,” moaned another. A quick look at Twitter confirms that there is definitely something going around.