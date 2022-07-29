“Does anyone need the toilet?” It’s usually the last thing uttered before embarking on a long car journey or excursion. Most of us, apprehensive about desperately needing the loo and being able to find one, will usually go to the toilet to empty our bladders, no matter how little is in it. But apparently we shouldn’t be doing that.

According to a pelvic floor physiotherapist, this is bad practice and can cause issues for our bladders. Jasmine Choi, who works in women’s health, advised people to stop going to the toilet when they don’t actually need to go.

In a TikTok video, she explained: “What this can do is train your bladder to hold less volume before signalling to your brain that it’s time to go, and that’s when you start to have issues where you’re dealing with lots of urgency but the volume that you’re peeing out when you’re emptying out your bladder doesn’t seem to match up with the type of urge you felt.”