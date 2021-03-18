My most frequently asked questions still include: how will I tell my friends I don’t want to drink? Will they think I’m boring? Will they still like/want to be friends with me? And ultimately – will our friendships still be the same? The short answer is no – it will be better. Because after three years of attending everything from hen parties to festivals sober, I can categorically attest to the fact that the absence of booze has only helped to strengthen my sisterly bonds.

Firstly, my friends can revel in the fact that they never have to try and locate me after I’ve made mysterious new pals in the smoking area. Secondly, they also never have to convince our Uber driver that I’m actually not vomiting all over the back seat of their Toyota Prius. Thirdly though, and most importantly, I am a much better friend in general.

The first question I ask at baby showers is “How can I help?” rather than “Will there be any Prosecco?”. I never cancel plans from being too hungover and I am always present in both attendance and conversation. Once a great instigator of allegedly profound drunken chats, I now realise actually listening to friends is a much better way to help them than just talking over them in what can only be described as an inebriated garble.