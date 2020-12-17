Sleep is key to both your physical and mental health, as well as your day-to-day functioning. Without sleep, you are more prone to low mood and concentration issues, as well as health issues such as high blood pressure.

So it probably won’t come as too much of a surprise that ensuring you stick to a good sleep routine is key to helping you beat winter fatigue. However, according to the experts, you should still be aiming for the gold standard eight hours sleep a night: “you do not need more sleep in winter than any other month.”

The key, then, is quality of sleep. To achieve this, you need to “go to bed and get up at the same time each day, even if you’re struggling to sleep,” because “this routine helps to set your body clock and improve your sleep quality.”