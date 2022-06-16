But we learn from experience that silence is not the answer. That only by opening up and putting a name to our emotions and thoughts can we find a way to better how we feel. Which is what this issue is: a chance to speak candidly about how we see our bodies in 2022. Thank you to all the women who shared so honestly. Although many of the conversations triggered a heartfelt sadness for what we experience, it also motivated us to be part of the change that stops women torturing themselves as a consequence of how they look. So let’s make this issue the start of a conversation that is the catalyst to allowing women to be truly comfortable in their own skin.

Lisa Smosarski, Editor-in-Chief, @lisasmosarski