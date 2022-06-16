Over a decade on and that toxic diet culture has, mercifully, diluted and today body positivity, self-love and wellness have taken centre-stage. Influencers show bodies we can recognise without shame, brands and the media are beginning to realise the importance of body representation (there is still a long way to go) and intuitive eating has replaced Atkins. In many ways it feels like we’re a generation healing.

That was until a certain reality TV star lost weight for the Met Ball and kickstarted a conversation we hadn’t had in our office for a very long time. A conversation about weight. We talked for hours, many of us offloading things we hadn’t shared in years. Those who crash dieted before a holiday or party. Those who had an internal debate before choosing

a salad or sandwich. Those whose desire to diet felt entirely at odds with their feminist principles and the image they portray to their friends and colleagues. Those who pondered the companies they could have launched if their thoughts weren’t consumed by their weight.

It felt important. Because while of course we want to not care about something as insignificant as the number on a set of scales, to embrace our body for its function not its flaws and feel as confident as the women we see on social media, is it realistic to think we could have escaped unscathed from the toxic culture of cabbage soup, heroin-chic and thigh gaps that we grew up with? And so we wondered: as we outwardly strive to perform self-love, have our real feelings about our bodies turned inwards? The most dangerous place to be.”