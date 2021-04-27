Why we need to talk about women and antidepressants now more than ever

Welcome to Women On Antidepressants, a new series exploring the issues young women face around getting prescribed, experiencing side effects, dealing with relationships while on medication, and life after antidepressants.

In January this year, an investigation by The Guardian found that calls to mental health helplines and prescriptions for antidepressants reached an all-time high, while access to “potentially life-saving talking therapies has plunged during the coronavirus pandemic”. Dr Victoria Tzortziou-Brown, joint honorary secretary for the Royal College of GPs, said: “The last year will have been tough for most people. The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions we have been living under, whether directly or indirectly, has had an impact on many patients’ mental, and physical, health.” This is echoed by a recent survey of almost 1000 Stylist readers that found 12% of women asked said they had developed mental health issues over the past 12 months, while 20% of those with existing mental health issues said these had been exacerbated since the start of the pandemic. Dr Victoria Tzortziou-Brown continues: “GPs are at the forefront of delivering care for patients suffering with mental health conditions. Antidepressants are often an effective treatment that can help patients manage mental health conditions - but any decision to prescribe will be made in conversation between a GP and their patient based on their individual circumstances, taking into account benefits and risks of the treatment and considering alternative treatments, such as CBT and talking therapies.” Long waiting lists for alternative and talking therapies and a lack of access to services and support is a huge factor for many experiencing a mental health problems. So much so that some doctors here (who have voiced concerns in publications such as the British Medical Journal and broadsheets like The Guardian) argue that we are becoming over-reliant on medication in an attempt to paper over the cracks of the mental health crisis. “Access to alternative therapies in the community, that many patients with mental health conditions find beneficial, is patchy across the country. This needs to be addressed urgently to ensure patients can access these treatments quickly, particularly in view of the increased demand for these services due to the pandemic”, says Dr Victoria Tzortziou-Brown.

And this problem ripples across the UK; hundreds of people across Wales are waiting more than a year to access psychological therapies on the NHS, according to a major new report from Mind Cymru. The report, Too Long To Wait, revealed that between April 2019 and August 2020 thousands of people were left waiting for more than half a year to receive specialist psychological therapies. During that time, hundreds more waited more than 12 months.

On 27 March 2021, the government announced a £500 million Mental Health Recovery Action Plan to respond to the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of the public. That investment is desperately needed and will go towards supporting those with mental health difficulties, ranging from severe mental illnesses such as bipolar and schizophrenia to those with more common mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. Under the plan, NHS talking therapies that offer treatment of conditions such as anxiety, depression and PTSD will expand, supporting 1.6 million people to access services this year and next.