The post explains that a woman is 1.5 times more likely than a man to receive the wrong initial diagnosis for a heart attack.

Women also tend to arrive at hospital later than men when having a heart attack, which is largely due to a lack of awareness, as well as attributing symptoms to something else, waiting until symptoms worsen, or attempting to self-medicate.

The BHF’s research found there is no difference in key heart attack symptoms between men and women, despite this being a widespread perception.

Chest pain was reported as the most common symptom for both men and women, and 49% of women reported pain that radiated to their left arm. More women had pain that radiated to their jaw or back, and women were also more likely to experience nausea in addition to chest pain than men.