The government is asking women to help tackle the gender health gap

According to a GOV.UK press release, the call for evidence has been designed to be “user friendly, quick to fill in and easily accessible from people’s mobiles”. People who live with and care for women, organisations with experience of providing services for women, and those with an expertise in women’s health are also encouraged to share their views.

“Women’s experiences of health care can vary and we want to ensure women are able to access the treatment and services they need,” says minister for women’s health, Nadine Dorries. “It’s crucial women’s voices are at the front and centre of this strategy so we understand their experiences and how to improve their outcomes. I urge every woman, and anyone who cares for women, to feed into this call for evidence and help shape the future of women’s health.”