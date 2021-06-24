I’m about 10 years old. I’ve been invited to dinner at a friend’s house and I’ve just been served a huge slice of vegetable loaf.

I stare at the thing in panicked disbelief. This has to be a prank. Why would they serve me this? Do they hate me? It’s a monstrosity – muddy brown and densely packed with an assortment of ominously healthy looking green bits which have the potential to be unexpectedly crunchy. It smells like cat food. There is nothing in the world I’d rather do less in this moment than eat this slice of vegetable loaf.

Usually I’d find a way around this. I’d find something vaguely edible on offer (anything that contained carbs, cheese and tomato – the more pizza-like the better) then push the superfluous vegetables I’d taken (in a vain attempt to look normal) around my plate. Maybe surreptitiously slipped them to a parent or a potted plant. But today I’m alone – and this gruesome malty slice is the only thing on offer. There’s nowhere to hide.