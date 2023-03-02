Ever had your plans derailed by period-related issues? You’re certainly not alone.

So many of us have been there. We agree to go on that date, join those work drinks, hang out with friends, then the day rolls around and it’s not the usual ROMO that holds us back – it’s overwhelming cramps, back pain, and anxiety.

According to a new bit of research from menstrual health brand Joii, this is happening to women and those who menstruate a lot – 36 days a year, in fact. That number rises for people affected by endometriosis, who lose up to 60 days a year due to pain and discomfort.

What Joii calls the ‘period day gap’ causes women to miss out on socialising, dating, work opportunities, exercise and education. And because we’re still not entirely comfy talking about periods, we tend to make up an excuse when we can’t do this stuff. More than half (55%) of those surveyed said they made up an excuse for their absence to colleagues, employers or friends.