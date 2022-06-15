“I often wonder what I could achieve if I wasn’t focusing on my own tiny war against myself”

16. Belinda, 25, account manager

“My parents are Nepalese and in our culture, body weight and image is very important. It’s very scrutinised. My older sister definitely bore the negative brunt of it, she was the one who was more under the glare. As I got older, things started to get more stressful and my relationship with food started to change quite negatively – which was also impacted by growing up in the time of size 0. I remember being 12 and doing sit-ups in my room at night, then I went to boarding school where that culture was quite prevalent. I remember twins in the year above who basically competed with each other through dieting and they both got hospitalised. When I went to university, things were quite stressful and my mental health suffered so I took that out on my body and I became detached from it. I was constantly unhappy, and in my second year I got Bell’s palsy as a result of stress. I’m not sure what the turning point was, but I had this moment about 18 months ago where I realised that throughout my life, the only constant with regards to my physical body was that it’s there to support me. So why was I being so horrible and critical of this thing that’s only ever been there for me? The only time it’s reacted badly is when I’ve abused it. Even at my very worst, if I took my body for a run then it ran. It did exactly what I asked it to do unless I abused it, so I realised I should probably try and thank it more.”