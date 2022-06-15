“I just want to own a body and it be the least interesting thing about me”

31. Sandie, 51, disability campaigner, model and speaker

“I have to work at loving my body every day, it’s a conscious relationship. When I was younger, I suffered physical, emotional and sexual abuse and my husband had many affairs, so I felt there was something wrong with me for a long time. I hated the way I looked even though I was tiny, and disordered eating felt like the only way I could control my life. There came a time in my later life when I became disabled, and I was unable to exercise my way out of hating my body. And I thought, ‘Well, I can’t hate it any more, because this is the only one I’ve got’; I realised I had to find a way to love my body as it was. The difficulty now is that a lot of the body positivity ethos is about loving your body not just for how it looks, but for the way it functions for you – that doesn’t apply to me or most of us in the disabled and chronically ill communities. It’s a case of finding a new narrative.”