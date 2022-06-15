“Some people take themselves to an obsessive place and don’t realise it”

73. Amy, 42, Stylist’s group production director

“I have hang-ups about my physical appearance coming out my ears (which have unusually long lobes, as it happens), but weight has never really been one of them. It’s not like I’ve ever loved my body – the idea of parading round in a bikini, as Nora Ephron urged all 26-years-olds to do, made me shudder even then – but it remained pretty much the same regardless of what I ate, and for that I was grateful. The only time I’ve really obsessed about my body was over what it was doing internally, when I couldn’t pregnant. And when it finally happened, five years and many, many rounds of IVF later, it was the happiest I’ve felt in my skin – having sworn my maternity wardrobe would be all boyfriend shirts and kaftans, I was reaching for the bump-revealing bodycon before my 12-week scan. It’s only recently, aged 42, that I’ve become more aware of my weight. After several attempts to buy jeans online (and keeping two uncomfortably small pairs, convincing myself they would stretch or I would shrink), it’s time to admit I’ve gone up a dress size. But the truth is, it doesn’t bother me that much, not really. This summer I’ll be chasing my three-year-old down the beach in a mumsy swimsuit and that’s just fine by me.”

