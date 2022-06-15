“I wish for a day where I don’t think about my weight, but I’m not sure that exists for anyone”

81. Emmanuel, 29, project manager and florist

“I was always the tallest out of my friends. I developed really early so my body was always different to everyone else’s. It feels like I was bigger, but looking back I was just a kid. In secondary school, I picked up some unhealthy habits and struggled with bulimia for a long time. I hadn’t realised it was bulimia. At the time, media was all about weight loss. It makes you feel like you have to work on your body all the time. Society makes you feel weird about not being tiny, and I also love Parisian style, which only shows this particular body. In my last flat share before getting married, I had my own en-suite, and I realised how often I was going to the bathroom. I did the Steps course, which was really helpful for talking about it, and acknowledged that I had disordered eating. I told my partner about it and he was really supportive. Accepting it and being accountable to someone helped me let go of bulimia and the control it had over my body. When I got pregnant, it was fine, and I loved being pregnant. But postpartum I was waiting for my body to ‘jump back’ and it hasn’t. I had a difficult birth that I’m still healing from. But I’m learning to accept my body and to love my body. It’s all a journey. It’s really sad that as females (and guys go through this as well) it’s been drilled into us to be a particular way. I do find it’s a generational thing. I feel like there’s a lot more representation out there now, which is amazing.”