MPs have backed proposals to enforce buffer zones around abortion clinics in the UK

MPs have backed proposals to enforce buffer zones around abortion clinics in England and Wales in a move that campaigners have deemed a “huge victory” for reproductive rights.

Under the proposed law, harassing, obstructing or interfering with anyone attending an abortion clinic would become a criminal offence, with protestors found guilty of breaching the 150-metre buffer zone around a clinic potentially facing up to six months in jail.

The rules, put forward by Labour MP Stella Creasy, will be added as an amendment to the government’s public order bill, which is now due to have its third reading.

Theresa May, the former prime minister, and Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the commons, were among those backing the buffer zones, while home secretary Suella Braverman and her fellow cabinet ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Kemi Badenoch voted against it.