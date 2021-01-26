The pandemic also inspired Amy Burns, from Teesside in the north of England, to adopt. The 39-year-old says she “never had any desire to have birth kids” and, knowing that she and her husband could offer a loving home and had a thriving support network, they decided to adopt for the first time in 2016.

In September, they started the process to welcome a second child into their family, a younger sibling for their very excited son. “Adopting again was an open conversation, but there always seemed to be a reason why it wasn’t the right time. The pandemic was definitely the catalyst that gave us space and time to actually seriously consider it,” Amy says.

Although she continued to work through the first lockdown, spending more time with her family and being unable to travel gave Amy the space to think more deeply about adopting again. “Before lockdown we were all just so busy with so much stuff – all good stuff, but the kind of things that keep your mind occupied so there isn’t the space for big thinking and imagining what could be.” Through her job at a fostering and adoption charity, Amy was also acutely aware of the challenges that lockdown presented for vulnerable children.