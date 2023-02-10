I have no regrets about having my children young, but it has put any chance of a career on hold. Now, at 34, I’m finding my feet; all my kids are now in full-time schools, while I’m pursuing a new career and finding hobbies I never knew I would have.

“There is no ‘best’ time to become a mother,” said Catherine Hallissey, a chartered psychologist. “More women are taking longer to form long-term partnerships because they’re spending longer in education and focusing on establishing their careers, and medical advances like IVF are making it possible to have babies later in life. Many people are also put off having babies until they are financially stable due to the costs of raising children, particularly the costs of childcare.”

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the average age of mothers in England and Wales has now reached 31 years, with the number of women giving birth over the age of 40 now double that of those giving birth as teenagers.

There is a wide range of reasons why women are having their children later in life. And, as Hallissey says, there is no best time to become a mother, but I can’t overlook the advantages of having children at different times in life.