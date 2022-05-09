Emma Amoscato was three years old when she experienced her first asthma attack. Now 40 and living in Bedfordshire, she had to deal with several bad attacks during her childhood, but her daily inhalers helped to keep things relatively stable.

When she reached puberty, however, things changed. While Amoscato’s asthma calmed down and “pretty much went away” by the time she turned seven, it began to flare up again when she turned 13 – a reality her newly teenage self was reluctant to admit.

“At that age, I pretty much wanted to ignore it and didn’t carry my inhalers very much, despite the fact that I would get very tight chested when I was cold or during exercise,” she explains. “I remember running up a long set of stairs to race a friend, and at the top, I could barely breathe or get any air in my lungs but had no inhaler. It was very scary and knowing what I know now, very stupid.”