A vote on whether or not to make the provision of at-home abortion access in the UK permanent is set to take place in the House of Commons.

It was previously announced that the provision, which was introduced as part of emergency measures taken during the pandemic, would continue until 29 August, after which it would be revoked.

But as part of a new amendment to the government’s Health and Care Bill, there’s now a chance that the service could be made part of the UK’s abortion care system on a more permanent basis.