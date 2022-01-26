“Abortion services will not cope if telemedical provision is withdrawn and all women are forced to return to clinics or hospitals regardless of clinical necessity,” the letter, which is signed by representatives from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), MSI Reproductive Choices and the National Unplanned Pregnancy Advisory Service (UNPAS), reads.

“Without the option of telemedicine for those who need or prefer it, we would see a very serious escalation in waiting times and staffing pressures,” it continued.

“To deliberately force services to run in a manner which is less efficient, when there is no clinical or ethical reason to do so, seems to us to be both indefensible and inexplicable.”