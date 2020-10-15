I’m a 19-year-old British Black woman, but there’s a lot more to me than that.

When I was young I remember watching iconic 90’s shows that represented Black women on TV like Living Single, there was Ashley in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Tia and Tamera on Sister, Sister and then in the noughties That’s So Raven.

These shows highlighted the beauty of being a Black woman and I loved seeing women who looked like me on the screen. However, I don’t remember seeing Black Muslim women represented. So often the narrative of Black womanhood in Britain excludes Black Muslim women.