After years of campaigning by charities and MPs, Boots has finally lowered the price of its emergency hormonal contraception online and in store.

In a letter written to Dame Diana Johnson – the Labour MP who has led calls from the party on this issue – Boots’ managing director Sebastian James confirmed that the pharmacy will now sell the generic contraception for £10, making it the most affordable option on the high street.

The decision comes after many years of pressure from campaigners and groups including the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), who launched a campaign in 2016 calling for affordable, accessible contraception.