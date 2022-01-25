Why cervical cancer screenings were changed in Wales, and what it really means for women

From slightly annoying to painful, going for a smear test isn’t always the most comfortable procedure. But, when such a simple test can save lives by helping to diagnose cervical cancer, this small task becomes a process most of us undertake gladly and encourage everyone else to do too.

After all, we have always been told that prevention is the most effective weapon we have against any form of cancer. Cervical cancer is the fourteenth most frequent cancer in women, with around 3,000 people being diagnosed each year in the UK. But, cervical screening prevents around three-quarters of cervical cancers, saving an estimated 5,000 lives each year, according to the NHS Cervical Screening Programme.

In England, all women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 49 are invited to have a cervical cancer smear test every three years. In Wales, as of 1 January 2022, the frequency of cervical cancer screening for this age group was reduced from three to five years if human papillomavirus (HPV) is not found in their cervical screening test.

A Change.org petition calling for the decision to be reversed has now reached over 1.2 million signatures. But what does this change really mean for women?