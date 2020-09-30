A couple of weeks later, I got a letter saying I had CIN3 cells – which means cell abnormalities – with a high chance of them altering. That was the moment where I thought ‘oh my gosh’; I’m HPV negative (I had the vaccine when I was 14) and it had been 18 months since my last smear which came back clear, so it had honestly never occurred to me that I could have anything actually wrong.

Although I have a relatively good knowledge and awareness of everything, I didn’t account for the effect that learning you have an abnormality has on you. I think everyone kind of expected that, after I’d been told it wasn’t cervical cancer and it could be treated, I’d magically feel great – but it didn’t happen like that at all. I actually spent a couple of weeks majorly freaking out and feeling quite low. The whole experience hit me a lot harder than I thought.

About three weeks later I got the letter to go to the hospital for treatment. My letter didn’t actually tell me what I was going to the hospital to have done, but I’d looked on the Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust website and figured I’d be going for laser removal, which is actually what happened in the end.