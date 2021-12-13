Mobile phones and social media

The monitoring of mobile phones and social media is a common thread in a lot of these cases. “Victims frequently describe being bombarded by a high level of messages often asking where they are, what they’re doing and who are they seeing,” says Brown.

“We see cases where perpetrators will look for access to the victim’s phone and social media passwords so they can check on activity and who they’re in contact with, deleting people they don’t like.”

In some cases, victims are not even allowed to go to the shower or the bathroom without being accompanied or able to have normal day-to-day contact on their phones.

Ever-evolving tech is also giving preparators more sophisticated and underhand ways of interfering with a victim’s life. “We’ve had cases where a doorbell camera and cameras within the house were installed by the perpetrator that only he had access to, which enabled him to monitor the victim all the time,” says Brown. “In another case, a defendant hacked into his partner’s Fitbit, and accused her of cheating when her heart level was raised.”

Clothing

Another common element of these cases is abusers controlling what the victim wears. “We came across men demanding how their girlfriends dress, what makeup they wear, or the style of their hair,” says Brown. Often the victim is banned from wearing certain types of clothing, underwear or footwear. “On occasions, the perpetrators destroy items they don’t approve of,” adds Brown.

Accusations of cheating

Perpetrators accusing the victim of sleeping with friends or colleagues are also prevalent in these types of cases. “We’ve seen cases where somebody will suddenly turn up at a work party where partners were not expected and accuse a male colleague of sleeping with their girlfriend,” says Brown.

Demeaning comments

Other pervasive behaviour includes lambasting the victim with insulting and demeaning comments. This uses humiliation as a way to assert control.

“We repeatedly see victims who tell us they are being called ‘whores’, ‘fat’, ‘ugly’ and other insults,” says Brown. “This clearly damages their confidence and their ability to be resilient.”