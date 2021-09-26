It’s not an overstatement to say that modern contraception has completely transformed the way women and people with uteruses live their lives. From the invention of the pill in the 1950s to the introduction of the IUD, these medical interventions have allowed us to control our fertility, periods and even reduce acne.

But finding a type of contraception that’s right for you isn’t always easy. In fact, for some women, it’s an incredibly hard and taxing process that requires months or years’ worth of research and experimentation – recent research from Natural Cycles found that 86% of women have switched up their primary method of contraception two or more times, with 73% making those changes due to unwanted side effects.