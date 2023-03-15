Considering the sheer number of people who rely upon hormonal contraceptives, you’d think they’d be fairly easy to get a hold of but, historically, they’ve only been accessible via your GP or a sexual health (GUM) clinic. That all looks to change, though, as in line with NHS plans women may be able to get contraceptives, including the implant, directly from a pharmacist without a prescription. The service, expected to launch this month after being pushed back from the original launch date in January, is still being piloted, but looks promising. And, if approved, it would not only make contraception much more accessible to women countrywide but also aims to relieve some of the strain on GP surgeries (though you’d still be able to get contraceptives from your doctor). It has been suggested that the scheme could ​​free up to two million general practice appointments a year.

New rules, if given the go-ahead, would allow pharmacists to prescribe, monitor and manage the use of various contraceptives, including long-acting reversible contraception (LARC), such as the implant and injection, but excluding intrauterine systems and intrauterine devices (coils). However, this wouldn’t be rolled out until later in the year. It’s a move that’s much-needed, particularly since so many struggled to access contraception during the pandemic. A 2021 study by Preventx revealed that, of the 500 women across the UK surveyed, 29% were unable to access LARC services.

Dr Janet Barter, president of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare (FSRH), emphasised that while it fully backs plans, it’s important that women have more access to contraceptives, rather than creating more restrictions. “The fragmented sexual and reproductive healthcare system is notoriously difficult for women to navigate, and successive cuts to public health budgets have made it even harder for women to access the contraception they need,” she said. “This move will make it easier for women to access essential contraception to avoid unplanned pregnancies and could also relieve unnecessary pressures on GPs. However, women must always have a choice of where they go for their care so that access to contraception is increased and not reduced further”. While we’re hopeful for a positive outcome, there remain many question marks over the practicality of the scheme. For instance: how will pharmacies administer contraceptives, such as the implant, that require a degree of privacy? Fingers crossed all concerns will be ironed out over the course of the pilot and we’ll have improved access to contraceptives later this year.

